Tropical Storm Omar forms as Nana approaches Central America

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Omar has formed off the U.S. East Coast as Tropical Storm Nana approaches the coast of Central America. The U.S. National Hurricane Center predicts that Nana will grow to hurricane strength and recommends that people in Honduras, Guatemala, Belize and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula closely monitor its progress. Strong winds, a dangerous storm surge and very heavy rainfall causing flash flooding are likely. Colorado State University professor Phil Klotzbach says Nana and Omar are the earliest 14th and 15th named storms on record. The Hurricane Center expects Tropical Storm Omar to be short-lived. It formed off the coast of North Carolina and was heading out to sea.