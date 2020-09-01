Tug responding to Mauritius oil spill sinks; 3 sailors dead

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Police in Mauritius say the oil spill disaster there turned deadly this week when a tugboat leaving the shipwreck collided with a barge and sank, killing at least three sailors. One sailor is still missing. The tug was towing an empty barge from the stranded Japanese ship on Monday night when heavy seas rammed the barge into the tug. Four sailors were rescued. One expert calls it “a terrible twist in this disaster.” Already residents have blamed dozens of dolphin deaths on the spill, which fouled protected coastal areas.