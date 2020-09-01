UAE’s warm welcome to Israelis reflects changing region

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In less than 24 hours on the ground, Israel’s first-of-its-kind delegation to the United Arab Emirates received a royal welcome that would have been nearly unthinkable just a few weeks ago. Dozens of Israeli officials and their accompanying traveling press corps got a dizzying taste of Abu Dhabi’s glamorous hotels, historic landmarks and scorching climate. The Emirati charm offensive was on full display as the hosts literally pulled out the red carpet in a new spirit of friendship following the historic U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations between the two countries. Even so, it was a tightly controlled visit, with Emiratis insisting almost all exchanges be kept off-record.