US agents seize record $27M in cash on ship bound for USVI

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal authorities in Puerto Rico say they have seized $27 million in undeclared cash aboard a ship bound for the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is the largest such seizure ever in the Caribbean. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday that a dog inspecting cargo aboard a ship docked in Puerto Rico alerted agents to the money found inside home moving boxes destined for St. Thomas. No one has been arrested.