US Army: New leadership at Fort Hood; Guillen probe widens

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army officials have announced changes in leadership at Fort Hood amid what they said was a widening investigation into the slaying of a soldier at the Texas base. The Army said in a statement Tuesday that Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV will formally assume duties as deputy acting senior commander of Fort Hood starting Wednesday. The Army also said Gen. John Murray, commanding general of Army Futures Command, has been selected to “lead an in-depth investigation into the chain of command actions related to Spc. Vanessa Guillen.” Guillen’s killing has prompted calls for the military to change the way it handles sexual abuse and harassment.