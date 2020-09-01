 Skip to Content

Woman, others join 6-person living-donor transplant swap

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (AP) — Katherine “Kate” Maloney is definitely a daddy’s girl, and her father, Steve Leach, is definitely a girl dad. In June, it was Maloney’s turn to help her dad. He had been diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver, and then cancer. With limited treatment options, Maloney opted to donate part of her liver to her father. The act was part of a six-person living-donor liver transplant swap that stretched from Western Pennsylvania to California.

