4 members of Congress question NFL on concussion payments

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four members of Congress sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell questioning the league’s formula for making concussion settlement payments to Black former players. Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Representatives Yvette D. Clarke (D-N.Y.) and Maxine Waters, (D-Calif.) signed the letter seeking explanation of a race-based formula for payments, how it was developed and has been used. They also called for the league to cease using an algorithm that is racially based.