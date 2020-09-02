 Skip to Content

6-1, 5-1 collapse at Open; Djokovic opts for home over hotel

New
9:01 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic has earned more than $140 million in prize money over his accomplished career, plus plenty of other millions in endorsement deals, so there wasn’t much of a question in his mind when the possibility was offered to rent a private home during the U.S. Open. The cost? $40,000. The convenience? Priceless. The U.S. Tennis Association paid for one hotel room for each player, who then would need to pony up if they wanted a second for members of their entourage. Serena Williams and Milos Raonic were among the eight players who, like Djokovic, opted for one of the homes the USTA made available instead.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content