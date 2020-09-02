6-1, 5-1 collapse at Open; Djokovic opts for home over hotel

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic has earned more than $140 million in prize money over his accomplished career, plus plenty of other millions in endorsement deals, so there wasn’t much of a question in his mind when the possibility was offered to rent a private home during the U.S. Open. The cost? $40,000. The convenience? Priceless. The U.S. Tennis Association paid for one hotel room for each player, who then would need to pony up if they wanted a second for members of their entourage. Serena Williams and Milos Raonic were among the eight players who, like Djokovic, opted for one of the homes the USTA made available instead.