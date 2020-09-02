Asian shares mixed after US rally, positive data

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed after another U.S. rally spurred by positive economic data, even while the coronavirus pandemic has regions around the world battling recessions. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.5% to finish at 23,247.15. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose although the nation reported its worst drop in GDP ever in the April-June quarter. Benchmarks rose in South Korea but fell in Hong Kong, Shanghai, India and Taiwan. Overnight, investor sentiment was boosted by some better-than-expected data on the U.S. economy. Markets also are looking ahead to the U.S. jobs report later this week.