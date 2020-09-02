Baez and Hendricks lead Cubs over Pirates.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Javier Baez hit a three-run home run and Kyle Hendricks pitched one-run ball over six innings to lead the Chicago Cubs to an 8-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Baez connected in the fourth inning to put Chicago in front 3-1. The blast carried 443 feet to the back set of bleachers in left-center field and came one pitch after Nick Tropeano relieved starter Joe Musgrove. Hendricks (4-4) scattered six hits to go with six strikeouts and two walks. He had been winless in his previous three starts.