Candor History Center moving forward with renovation, asking public for help

CANDOR (WBNG) -- The Candor Historical Society is asking for your help in completing a renovation project they hope will make it easier and more enjoyable for anyone to dive into the rich history of the village.

The Society recently received a nearly $10,000 grant from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation which will help the center transform the nearly 100 year old former home of The Candor Grange at 25 Main Street into a fully functioning research center.

Village historian Carol Henry says while the grant is extremely helpful, the full cost of the project is more than $90,000, so the center is asking for the public's help to complete it in the form of several fundraisers.

One of those is a can and bottle drive being held in conjunction with Home Central. Cans and bottles can be dropped off at the Home Central Location in Owego where they will be exchanged for funds that will go directly to the project.

Due to the cancellation of several fundraisers such as the Candor Fall Festival and Candor's Flea Fix sale, the center is holding their own Garage Sale on Saturday, September 12 at the old Catatonk Community Hall, which is their other facility.

Henry says the renovation project is important because it will make it not only easier for people to track the history of the village, but also their own history too.

"We're constantly getting people coming from out of town and out of state wanting to come in and look up their family history and genealogy even and we've started to do a lot of that," she said.

In addition to the can drive, for more information on how you can donate, click here.