Chenango Forks Superintendent says district facing millions in budget deficit amid state aid cuts

TOWN OF CHENANGO (WBNG) -- The Chenango Forks Central School District is joining the list of Southern Tier school districts facing immense financial deficit amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Andrew Cuomo proposed up to 20% cuts in state aid to New York schools back in March, saying it was because of economic stress from the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Chenango Forks Superintendent Lloyd Peck said those cuts are already happening to the tune of nearly $90,000 lost in August.

If the cuts last all year, Peck said state aid accounts for 60% of the district's budget, so about $4.1 million would be gone.

Not only is the district dealing with cuts, it's also spending more to reopen this fall. Peck said the district is looking at spending between $200,000-250,000 on items like PPE to open safely under regulations.

Looking at how to survive, Peck said the district could save up to roughly $3.8 million by moving to remote learning or half or all year.

However, Peck said, "Is that the best education for our students? Absolutely not."

Chenango Forks and other districts across the Southern Tier say they hope federal aid can alleviate the financial fallout of the pandemic.

"If the federal government does not come through and make up this 20%, then I seriously have no idea how to run this school district and make up 4.1 million dollars without impacting the education of our students."

Peck urges the community to contact local lawmakers to push for help with funding.