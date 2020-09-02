Cornell holds first day of classes as students contemplate holding each other accountable

ITHACA (WBNG) -- Students at Cornell University began the semester on campus Wednesday, returning to a much different environment than the one they left in the Spring.

Students are taking classes partly in person and partly online, while under orders from administration to refrain from holding social gatherings.

This comes after the Tompkins County Health Department announced earlier this week a cluster of more than 20 confirmed cases of the virus among students. They say the cases were a result of a series of small gatherings and are mostly close contacts.

As students got into their rhythm on Wednesday, reaction to the new restrictions was mixed.

"This is not college, the reason you go to any school is not to sit at a table and click on some lectures it's about the people and the students," said senior Levy Agaronnik.

Some students, like Sophomore Luke Verzella say they aren't bothered by the new restrictions.

"I think that the steps that Cornell has taken have definitely worked and I think I feel safe on campus and I think that my friends feel the same," he said. "I'm just happy to be back on campus even being able to see all of my friends who I wasn't able to interact with as much over the summer is definitely awesome and it allows us to at least have some of the college experience."

In addition to a plan that includes twice weekly testing for undergraduate students and weekly testing for graduate students, the University is also implementing a system for all students and community members to report violations of the University's policy, something that sophomore Elin Antonsson says she supports.

"We need to be distanced in order to contain the virus and I think Cornell is doing a good job of making sure kids stay accountable and that we're all doing our part," she said.

Agaronnik on the other hand says he worries the policy will result in students ganging up on other students.

"It's kind of disgusting in my opinion," he said. "Everybody should have respect for one another and trust each other to do the right thing lead by example but in terms of shaming your fellow students, that's not an environment that anybody wants to be a part of."

Verzella says he feels the nature of college life and the habits of college students likely left the administration with little choice but to find a way to crack down on gatherings.

"I think that it definitely makes us more accountable," he says. "I think that's good because it's one thing to put a rule in place but having other people hold us accountable is important and I think it will lead to good success and hopefully we'll stay on campus as long as we can."