Crew beat Union 1-0, jump to first in Eastern Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayan scored in the 55th minute and pushed the Columbus Crew into first place atop the Eastern Conference with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union. It was the first win in three matches for the Crew, who have a two-point lead over Toronto FC. Columbus rebounded from a 1-0 loss to New York City FC and a scoreless draw against FC Cincinnati — both on the road. The Union lost for the first time in four matches, including consecutive home wins over the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United. 

