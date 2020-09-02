Falcons sign QB Lauletta, former 4th-round pick of Giants

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have added to their depth at quarterback by signing Kyle Lauletta, a former fourth-round pick of the New York Giants. Lauletta was among three quarterbacks who worked out for the Falcons this week. He could be an option as the third quarterback behind starter Matt Ryan and veteran backup Matt Schaub, though the team has been pleased with the development of Kurt Benkert. The Falcons also are seeking another quarterback for the expanded practice squad after waiving Danny Etling. Lauletta went 0 for 5 with an interception in his only appearance at quarterback for the Giants in 2018. He played college ball at Richmond and spent the entire 2019 season on Philadelphia’s practice squad after being released by the Giants.