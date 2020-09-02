Flyers stave off elimination with 4-3 win over Islanders

TORONTO (AP) — Scott Laughton scored on a redirect in overtime after Philadelphia blew a late two-goal lead, helping and the Flyers stave off elimination with a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders. Philadelphia’s Claude Giroux and James van Riemsdyk scored their first postseason goals after New York went up 1-0 on Josh Bailey’s first-period goal. New York tied it on goals by Brock Nelson and Derick Brassard 93 seconds apart. Laughton redirected Ivan Provorov’s at 12:20 of overtime and Carter Hart stopped 29 shots to pull the Flyers within 3-2 in the best-of-seven second-round series.