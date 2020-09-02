Fox, C-SPAN, NBC moderators for upcoming Trump-Biden debates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Representatives from Fox News, C-SPAN and NBC will moderate the upcoming debates between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. According to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, the moderators will be Chris Wallace of Fox News for the debate Sept. 29 in Cleveland, followed by Steve Scully of C-SPAN for the “town meeting” debate Oct. 15 in Miami. NBC’s Kristen Welker will moderate the debate Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. Trump and Biden have said they will attend the scheduled debates, which are meant to offer voters to opportunity to see the contrast between the candidates on live television.