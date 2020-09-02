French leader in Baghdad, urges Iraqis to guard sovereignty

BAGHDAD (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has met with Iraqi leaders in Baghdad on his first visit to Iraq, emphasizing the need to safeguard the country’s sovereignty. Macron is the first head of state to visit the Iraqi capital since Iraq’s former intelligence chief formed a new government in May. The French leader, who arrived after a two-day visit to Beirut met with the prime minister-designate and with the Iraqi president. Macron’s visit comes amid a severe economic crisis and a pandemic that has put a huge strain on Iraqi politics. Iraq has also been caught up in tensions between its two allies, the United States and Iran.