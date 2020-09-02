German police raid 50 homes in child porn investigation

BERLIN (AP) — A thousand police officers in Germany raided the homes of 50 people as part of a nationwide crackdown on the online sharing and distribution of child pornography. Cologne police said Wednesday that none of the 48 men and two women suspected of involvement was arrested but that investigators seized around 2,000 phones, computers and other devices upon which images were stored. The director of criminal investigations for the Cologne police said the suspects are accused of sharing images of child sexual abuse through social media and messenger services but not directly abusing any children. Investigators are looking quickly through the seized images to see if they can find evidence that children are still being abused