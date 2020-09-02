Haskins will be Washington’s Week 1 starting quarterback

Coach Ron Rivera has announced that Dwayne Haskins will be Washington’s starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s not a surprising development but a confirmation that the 2019 first-round pick did enough to earn the job under Rivera’s new regime. Rivera says Haskins has lived up to everything the two talked about after he was hired in January and he noticed the 23-year-old beginning to get ahead of the learning curve in training camp. Rivera compared it to committing to a young Cam Newton as his starting QB in Carolina several years ago.