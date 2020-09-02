Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ian Happ singled home Nico Hoerner in the top of the 11th to lead the Chicago Cubs to an 8-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Happ, who led off the game with a home run, went 3 for 6 with two RBIs as Chicago spoiled the major league debut of Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes. Hayes, the son of longtime major league infielder Charlie Hayes, hit a game-tying home run in the eighth and added an RBI double. Kris Bryant added two hits for the Cubs in his return from the injured list.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola tossed two-hit ball over eight innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer and Alec Bohm also went deep for the Phillies. Nola has yet to pitch a complete game in 134 career starts dating to his debut in 2015. He struck out nine and allowed two or fewer runs for the fifth time this season. The Phillies have won 11 of 17 games.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is recovering from arthroscopic wrist surgery but should be ready to go well before the start of training camp. The Penguins did not specify which wrist Crosby injured. General manager Jim Rutherford says the expected recovery time is about a month. The 33-year-old Crosby had two goals and one assist during Pittsburgh’s brief postseason appearance as the Penguins fell to Montreal in four games in the qualifying round.

UNDATED (AP) — It’s all about the quarterbacks in the AFC North, a division that includes the reigning NFL MVP, the top pick in the 2020 draft and a two-time Super Bowl winner looking to make a successful comeback. The Baltimore Ravens won the AFC North last year behind Lamar Jackson, who accounted for 1,206 of the team’s NFL-record 3,296 yards rushing. He also threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns before running away with the MVP trophy. The Pittsburgh Steelers have back Ben Roethlisberger, who missed most of last season with an elbow injury; the Cincinnati Bengals expect big things from top draft pick Joe Burrow; and the Browns hope quarterback Baker Mayfield can flourish under a new coach.

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten Conference, already in court and under pressure from players and parents over its decision to cancel fall football, is now hearing from President Donald Trump. Trump tweeted he has spoken with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about reinstating the fall season. The Big Ten had no immediate comment. The league announced Aug. 11 it would move its football season to the spring semester because of health risks associated with the pandemic. Trump has framed the debate over player and fan safety as a political one.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Panthers are still eyeing respect coming off their third eight-win season of head coach Pat Narduzzi’s five-year tenure. Even though Pitt returns most of the starters on a defense that was among the best in the country last season, the Panthers failed to receive a single vote in the preseason poll. Narduzzi says he hopes the lack of recognition puts a chip on his players’ shoulders. If Pitt wants to take another step toward the top of the ACC, the offense will need to make significant progress after finishing near the bottom of the country in scoring in 2019.