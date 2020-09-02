Indonesia police detain dozens in raid on Jakarta gay party

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say they detained dozens of men in a raid on a gay party at a hotel in Jakarta. A police spokesman says nine people suspected of organizing the were arrested and 47 others who participated were released. The nine are being charged under a pornography law which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. Homosexuality is not illegal in Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, except in conservative Aceh province. However, the country’s gay and lesbian community has recently come under siege. Police have set up a special task force to investigate gay activities.