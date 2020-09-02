Islanders, Golden Knights to try again to close out series

The New York Islanders and Vegas Golden Knights will try again to close out their respective playoff series and advance to the conference finals. The Islanders will be looking to bounce back from a 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia that cut their series lead to 3-2 when they face the Flyers in Game 6 on Thursday night. Vegas also had a chance to eliminate Vancouver in Game 5 of that series, but the Canucks held on for a 2-1 win. Now, the Golden Knights will try to reach the conference finals for the second time in the franchise’s three-year history in Game 6.