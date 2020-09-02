John David Washington cements his stardom in ‘Tenet’

John David Washington may be the son of Denzel Washington, but lineage is no guarantee of a career in Hollywood. The 36-year-old has in just a few years gone from professional football player to full-fledged movie star. And he’s leading up what is likely the biggest film of the year. Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending spy thriller “Tenet” opens in select U.S. theaters this week. Washington broke out in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.” He said he’s just grateful to be able to work and learn from some of the top professionals in the field. He feels indebted to Lee and Nolan for taking a chance on him.