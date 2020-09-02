Kennedy falls short in Senate bid; tight race to succeed him

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III has become the first in his storied political family to lose a run for Congress in Massachusetts. Kennedy fell short in his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Edward Markey in Tuesday’s hard-fought Democratic primary. The race for Kennedy’s House seat in the 4th Congressional District remained too close to call, with Democrats Jake Auchincloss and Jesse Mermell separated by a tight margin. Republican Julie Hall, an Air Force veteran, defeated David Rosa on the GOP ticket. The primary went smoothly despite nearly 1 million voters casting mail-in or drop-off ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic — an unprecedented crush that some feared might lead to delays in counting votes.