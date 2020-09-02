Man found dead after predawn fire in Pennsylvania tavern

BOSWELL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man was found dead after a predawn fire in a western Pennsylvania tavern. Fire crews were called just before 6 a.m. Wednesday to Walat’s atop Laurel Hill Summit in Somerset County’s Jenner Township. Jennerstown Fire Chief Dave Robertson said the man was found near the seating area of the establishment, which was closed at the time. Investigators are trying to figure out the cause of the fire, which did extensive damage to the building. Robertson said the half-century-old tavern has been a popular stop along Route catering to many tourists as well as skiers and snowmobilers over the years.