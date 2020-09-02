Mexican environment minister resigns after critique

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has announced the resignation of his environment minister, nearly a month after a leaked recording showed that cabinet member criticizing the president’s administration. López Obrador said Wednesday that Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Victor Manuel Toledo had been considering quitting even before the leaked recording, which clearly showed he was unhappy with the administration’s direction on environmental issues. López Obrador says, “Public service produces stress” and “not all of us are made to support the pressure.” This week López Obrador attacked environmental groups as being funded by foreign interests and in his state-of-the-nation address Tuesday dismissed environmentalists as “pseudoecologists.”