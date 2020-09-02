Officer charged in shooting death of Black man in a Walmart

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area police officer has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Black man inside a Walmart store in April. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Wednesday that her office filed the charge against San Leandro Police Officer Jason Fletcher in the April 18 killing of Steven Taylor. Fletcher had responded to a call about an alleged shoplifter holding a baseball bat. Prosecutors say he did not wait for backup, and instead tried to grab the bat, then fired his Taser and his service weapon, all in less than 40 seconds.