Rains hit southern Japan island as Koreas ready for typhoon

TOKYO (AP) — An offshore typhoon is bringing rain to southern Japan and heading to the Korean Peninsula as another storm in the Pacific gets stronger. Typhoon Maysak is west of Japan and moving north while maintaining sustained winds of 100 mph with stronger gusts. Hundreds of flights were canceled and fishing boats were being moved in South Korea ahead of Maysak. North Korea scrambled to protect structures and crops from the second typhoon to hit in as many weeks. South Korea’s weather agency said the typhoon will affect most of the country and warned of potential damage from the winds and rain. Another storm in the Pacific could gain in ferocity and affect North Asia by the weekend.