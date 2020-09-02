Some storms could move through this evening

Tonight: Any storms taper. Staying muggy. Wind: NW 3-7 Low: 61-67

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, muggy. 40% chance of PM showers or storms increasing to 80% south and southeast. Wind: S 5-10 High: 73-78

Thursday Night: 30% chance of scattered showers early. Showers taper. Wind: SW->NW 3-9 Low: 57-62

Friday: Slight chance of a predawn shower or two. Turning to a mix of sun and clouds. High: 73, Low: 52

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 73, Low: 49

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 75, Low: 54

Monday: Partial sun. 20% chance of a shower. High: 74, Low: 56

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of showers. High: 74, Low: 57

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. High: 76, Low: 60

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front will move through this evening and bring with it a chance of showers or storms. Any storms could be gusty and an isolated severe storm is possible. The tornado threat is NOT zero but it is very low. Storm threats taper west to east through the evening and end by 10pm.

Highs jump into the mid to upper 70s Thursday and it remain muggy. A cold front is slated to swing in late but it looks to be moisture-starved. This means the chance of rain is small through the day but jumps a bit to around 30% later in the day. The chance of rain is higher south and southeast and increases to 80% there. This front, once it passes, brings cooler and less humid air.

Friday brings sun and clouds and more comfortable weather. Highs stay in the low 70s. There is a very small chance of a lingering predawn shower Friday. Most of the day is dry.

The weekend looks great at this time with dry weather and sun both days. Highs stay in the low to mid 70s. Labor Day looks like it could bring a shower or two for now with highs in the mid 70s. The chance of rain Monday is capped at 20%.

Tuesday and Wednesday are both unsettled with chances of rain around 30%. Highs remain in the mid 70s.