Spain: Judge strips late dictator’s heirs of summer retreat

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court has ordered the heirs of Gen. Francisco Franco to hand over to the state a 19th-century palace used by the late dictator as a summer retreat. The Spanish government had filed a lawsuit against the dictator’s descendants arguing that the Pazo de Meirás palace in the northwestern Galicia region was illegally acquired by the former dictator during the country’s 1936-1939 Civil War. In her ruling, the judge wrote that Franco had “paid nothing” for the property and, hence, the dictator had “bought nothing.” The ruling can be appealed by Franco’s grandchildren.