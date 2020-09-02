Students in Inner Mongolia protest Chinese language policy

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Ethnic Mongolians, including students and parents, in China’s Inner Mongolia region are demonstrating their anger in rare public protests against a new bilingual education policy that they say is endangering the Mongolian language. The policy, announced on Monday ahead of the start of the new school year, requires schools to use new national textbooks in Chinese, replacing Mongolian-language textbooks. Protesters say they were aware of demonstrations and classroom walkouts in Hohhot, the provincial capital, as well as two other cities and one prefecture. The new directive is creating fear among ethnic Mongolians that they will lose their mother tongue.