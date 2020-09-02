Wolf relaxes restrictions on fans in stands at school sports

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is relaxing restrictions on spectators at some fall sporting events, though attendance at high school football and volleyball games might still prove to be impossible because of statewide limits on mass gatherings. The revised guidance issued Wednesday says that “spectators may attend sporting events,” but they count toward the statewide gathering limits of 25 people indoors and 250 people outdoors. Meanwhile, the state House of Representatives approved a bill to give parents more power to let their children repeat a year of schooling if they feel their child didn’t get the education they needed or missed out on extracurricular activities amid the pandemic. It doesn’t include sports.