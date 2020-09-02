Zimbabwe investigating deaths of 22 elephants, more expected

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A spokesman for Zimbabwe’s national parks said the number of elephants dying in the country’s west from a suspected bacterial infection, possibly from eating poisonous plants, has risen to 22 and more deaths are expected. Tinashe Farawo, spokesman for the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, said most of the elephants dying in the Pandamasue Forest, located between the vast Hwange National Park and Victoria Falls, were young or weak. He said that with food scarce during the dry season, younger elephants who can’t reach higher tree branches must eat whatever they can find, including some vegetation that may be poisonous.