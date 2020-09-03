Apple delays debut of anti-tracking tool in iPhone software

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple is delaying a new privacy feature in the next version of its iPhone operating system that will make it more difficult for app developers to track people online to help sell ads. The decision outlined Thursday affects iOS 14, which is expected to be released to roughly a billion iPhone users later this month. Apple intended iOS 14 to automatically block tracking as soon as the software came out, but is now postponing the feature until early next year. The decision comes a week after Facebook warned the anti-tracking tool could deliver a huge blow to apps already struggling amid the recession.