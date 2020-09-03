Asian stock markets mixed after Wall Street surge

Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street surged to its biggest daily gain since July despite uncertainty about the global economic outlook. Benchmarks in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney advanced while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Investors have been encouraged by hopes for progress in developing a coronavirus vaccine. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.5% despite a report on hiring that some analysts said might indicate the U.S. job market recovery could be fading. Global stock markets have recovered most of this year’s losses, driven by strong gains for tech and some other stocks while most companies are down.