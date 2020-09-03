Binoche, other French environmentalists get pope’s backing

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Actress Juliette Binoche and fellow French environmentalists have received encouragement from Pope Francis at a private Vatican meeting Thursday. Francis told his guests on Thursday that people shouldn’t lose hope even when the condition of the planet can appear “catastrophic.” Binoche and the other activists work with the French Conference of Bishops on environmental themes, which were highlighted by Francis in a 2015 encyclical which exhorted all persons of good will to protect the Earth. Francis said he was heartened that consciences were being raised about the situation’s urgency, and he pledged that the Roman Catholic Church he leads will fully commit to caring for humanity’s “common home.”