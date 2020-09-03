Boseman to be honored in hometown, where he inspired others

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Actor Chadwick Boseman will be mourned, honored and celebrated in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina. Organizers of Thursday’s evening’s tribute say he was loved and admired in the city of about 28,000 people. Boseman died last Friday of colon cancer at age 43. He was known for his role in “Black Panther” and many other films. Anderson city spokeswoman Beth Batson says Thursday’s tribute will begin at 7 p.m. and will include a viewing of “Black Panther” at an outdoor amphitheater where social distancing will be practiced.