DC police say Black shooting victim ‘brandished a firearm’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police officers in Washington, D.C., fatally shot a young Black man Wednesday who the department said had “brandished a firearm,” prompting protests amid increased nationwide and local scrutiny over police tactics. The killing prompted a late-night face-off between police and protesters outside a Washington police station. Police later identified the victim as 18-year-old Deon Kay of southeast D.C. A statement from the Metropolitan Police Department said Kay was one of two people who fled Wednesday afternoon when approached by officers who were investigating reports of a man with a gun. The statement said the officer fired his weapon once, striking Kay after he had “brandished a firearm.”