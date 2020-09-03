DP World, Canada fund to invest $4.5 billion in global ports

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — International port operator DP World says it has reached a deal with one of Canada’s biggest pension-fund managers to pour an additional $4.5 billion into their joint venture of ports and terminals. The new capital announced Thursday signals a major push to expand and brings the total amount invested by the Dubai company and Canadian infrastructure investor Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec to $8.2 billion. DP World runs operations from as far east as Brisbane, Australia, and as far west as Prince Rupert, Canada. The company has expanded aggressively into East Africa, helping the Emirati government wield influence farther afield.