Eagles seek repeat in NFC East, surrounded by 3 new coaches

The NFC East hasn’t had a repeat winner in 16 years, but Philadelphia at least has a head start on the concept. The defending division champion is the only team with a repeat head coach in 2020 in Doug Pederson. Joe Judge is a first-time boss at 38 for the New York Giants. Mike McCarthy takes over in Dallas after a year away from football following his firing in Green Bay. Ron Rivera didn’t wait to jump back in. The two-time Coach of the Year is taking over a troubled Washington franchise after getting fired in Carolina.