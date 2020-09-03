Four organizations receive funding at Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant All-Star Golf Tournament

APALACHIN (WBNG) -- Before teeing off at the annual Jim 'Mudcat' Grant All-Star Golf Tournament, four local charities were awarded funding.

This year, the Broome County Urban League, Boys and Girls Club, CHOW, and Catholic Charities of Broome County received $10,000 each, and the City of Binghamton’s Veteran housing project received $7,000.

Bruce Boyea, Chairman and CEO of Security Mutual Life Insurance, says this year, the tournament is about one-third the size of years past.

Due to the pandemic, the tournament was not able to have the same amount of local celebrities they usually have.

"One thing we didn’t do, we didn’t skinny back the contributions that we’re making," Boyea said. "Because quite frankly, the need is greater than ever before."