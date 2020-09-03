Guthrie expert explains CDC Report on COVID-19 death numbers

SAYRE (WBNG) -- One expert from the Guthrie Health System says the key takeaway from a new CDC Report on coronavirus deaths is the report drives home the point that individuals with underlying conditions are more at risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms, and even death.

Dr. Michael Scalzone, Chief Quality Officer for Guthrie says the report looks into what conditions are listed on the death certificates of individuals who were listed as having died from COVID-19. It found that 94 percent of individuals who died from COVID-19 had other underlying conditions at the time of their death. Dr. Scalzone says research shows that 80-85 percent of individuals who have severe COVID-19 symptoms also have underlying conditions.

He says the report should not be interpreted as saying that those 94 percent of individuals did not die from COVID-19 or the death count has decreased, nor that we should stop taking proper precautions.

"What it's describing is the conditions that existed at the time of death in those individuals who were infected," he said. "When you look at the data closely about 40 percent either have the primary cause of death as pneumonia or respiratory failure, directly caused by COVID-19."

Dr. Scalzone says the report emphasizes the need for everyone to protect those individuals who suffer from underlying conditions.

"I would say that this report confirms a few things we know. It confirms that having underlying health conditions does increase the risk when you're infected with the coronavirus, and it reminds us that practicing social distancing and wearing a mask, especially if you're going to be around people who are more vulnerable, remains very important," he said.