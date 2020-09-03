Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler tossed three-hit ball over 6 2/3 innings to outpitch Max Scherzer, Jay Bruce hit a solo homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 3-0 Wednesday night. Neil Walker was 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Phillies, who’ve won eight of nine and three in a row to go two games over .500 for the first time since they were 79-77 last Sept. 24. The defending World Series champion Nationals have lost five straight and eight of nine to fall to 12-22. They’ve been shut out in consecutive games.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Javier Baez hit a three-run home run and Kyle Hendricks pitched one-run ball over six innings to lead the Chicago Cubs to an 8-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Baez connected in the fourth inning to put Chicago in front 3-1. The blast carried 443 feet to the back set of bleachers in left-center field and came one pitch after Nick Tropeano relieved starter Joe Musgrove. Hendricks (4-4) scattered six hits to go with six strikeouts and two walks. He had been winless in his previous three starts.

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Islanders and Vegas Golden Knights will try again to close out their respective playoff series and advance to the conference finals. The Islanders will be looking to bounce back from a 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia that cut their series lead to 3-2 when they face the Flyers in Game 6 on Thursday night. Vegas also had a chance to eliminate Vancouver in Game 5 of that series, but the Canucks held on for a 2-1 win. Now, the Golden Knights will try to reach the conference finals for the second time in the franchise’s three-year history in Game 6.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates will celebrate Roberto Clemente when the entire team dons his No. 21 on Sept. 9 against the Chicago White Sox. The Hall of Fame outfielder collected 3,000 hits during his 18-year career. He died in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve in 1972 at age 38 while attempting to bring humanitarian aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. The team retired Clemente’s number before the start of the 1973 season. The Pirates and the Clemente family have been pushing for broader recognition of his impact both on and off the field. While the celebration is currently limited to this year, the team is optimistic that wearing Clemente’s number can become an annual event.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Todd Reirden is back with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins have hired Reirden as an assistant coach under Mike Sullivan, just over a week after Reirden was fired as head coach of the Washington Capitals following a playoff loss to the New York Islanders. This is Reirden’s second stint in Pittsburgh. He served as an assistant under Dan Byslma from 2010-14. Reirden worked four seasons as an assistant under Barry Trotz in Washington, helping guide the Capitals to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 2018. Reirden was promoted to head coach in the summer of 2018 but was removed after failing to lead the team past the first round of the playoffs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayan scored in the 55th minute and pushed the Columbus Crew into first place atop the Eastern Conference with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union. It was the first win in three matches for the Crew, who have a two-point lead over Toronto FC. Columbus rebounded from a 1-0 loss to New York City FC and a scoreless draw against FC Cincinnati — both on the road. The Union lost for the first time in four matches, including consecutive home wins over the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United.