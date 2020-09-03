Lebanese army finds 4 tons of ammonium nitrate in Beirut

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese army says its experts have inspected four containers near Beirut’s port and found more than 4 tons of ammonium nitrate inside them. The find is a chilling reminder of the horrific explosion a month ago, when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut’s port for six years detonated, killing 191 people. More than 6,000 people were also injured in the explosion, which inflicted huge devastation on the Lebanese capital and caused damage worth billions of dollars. The military experts say they are working on destroying the Thursday’s find.