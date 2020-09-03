More ailing children from Greek camps flown to Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has taken in another group of sick children who have been living in migrant camps in Greece, along with their close relatives. The interior ministry said a flight carrying 31 children and their relatives, a total of 118 people, landed Thursday in Hannover. The transfer was part of a wider European effort to get hundreds of vulnerable children out of camps on the Greek islands. Three previous transfers of ailing children to Germany took place in July and August. The government aims to complete them “in the coming weeks.”