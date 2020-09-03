New Hampshire 16-year-old swims across English Channel

A 16-year-old from New Hampshire successfully swam across the English Channel, completing a 33-mile-swim by reaching a sandy shore in France after darkness fell. Vera Rivard, of Springfield, left Dover in the United Kingdom in the morning and arrived on a beach near Calais, just before midnight on Tuesday. The swim took her more than 14 hours, and she is the second American to cross the channel this year. She made the crossing in 64 degree water and “roly-poly” waves that she says she likes. Along with her mother and sister, she quarantined for two weeks in Dover before attempting the crossing.