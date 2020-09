NORWICH (WBNG) -- Norwich City School District has announced it will postpone the fall sports season.

The school's athletic department shared the news on Twitter:

Its with a heavy heart that @norwichcsd has decided to postpone Fall Sports. Right now the focus is keeping everyone safe in our community and starting the school year. We hope athletics can resume this winter or with the proposed three season model starting this January. — NCSD Purple Tornado (@NCSDAthletics) September 3, 2020

This decision comes hours after Oneonta High School announced it would push the fall season to spring.

Oneonta and Norwich are the only two Section IV schools to postpone the fall season as of September 3.