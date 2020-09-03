Officials: Fatal shooting of UPS hostage-taker was justified

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N..J (AP) — Seven police officers were justified in the fatal shooting of an armed man who held two women hostage for several hours at a UPS processing facility in southern New Jersey last year. That’s the finding announced Wednesday by the state attorney general’s office. William Owens was killed as he left the building in Logan Township with the women in January 2019. The 39-year-old Sicklerville man was shot by members of a Gloucester County SWAT when he chased one of the women and shot her at least once. The women were not seriously injured.