Pakistani officials: Roadside bomb hits army, kills 3 troops

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Two Pakistani intelligence officials say a roadside bomb targeting a military vehicle killed three soldiers in a former Taliban stronghold in the country’s northwest. Thursday’s attack happened while troops were patrolling in the district of South Waziristan, which lies along the border with Afghanistan. A spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack. The group is a separate militant group from the Afghan Taliban. South Waziristan served as a base for local and foreign militants until recent years, when the Pakistani military claimed it cleared the region of militants. However, occasional attacks still take place.